Two men were struck by gunfire early Thursday morning in the Howard Park and Langston Hughes neighborhoods of Northwest Baltimore.
Officers responded Thursday around 12:50 a.m. to the 4600 block of Liberty Heights for a report of a shooting where they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.
A few minutes later, at approximately 12:55 a.m., a patrol sergeant was flagged down while traveling in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road by a person reporting a shooting in the block.
An injured man had already been taken to the hospital, police said.
Once at the hospital, officers found the 24-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body. The man is listed in critical condition, police said.
The shootings are the latest in a streak of violence across the Northwest District, where about nine people were shot earlier this week. Police have not specified if the separate shootings are related.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information on either incident to call 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.