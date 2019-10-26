A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg around 7 p.m. Friday night in East Baltimore, police said.
Police responding to the 1400 block of North Collington Avenue said they found the boy with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury to his left leg.
The victim told detectives he was walking in the block with friends when an unknown person fired a gun, and he was shot. He was taken to an area hospital.
Police were also called around 8:20 p.m. to an area hospital, where a shooting victim had come for treatment. The man, who had gunshot wounds on his body, told officers he was shot in the Southwest District, police said. They later learned the man had been shot in the 4300 block of Flowerton Road.