Two brothers were shot overnight Friday in Baltimore, one fatally, after someone overheard them arguing inside a Greenmount West neighborhood home, police said.
Baltimore Police said Eastern district officers were called to the 1500 block of Barclay St. just before 10:15 p.m. Friday for a discharging.
When police responded they found a 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back and a 49-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head. The 49-year-old died at the scene, while the other man was taken to an area hospital in “serious” condition, police said.
Police said the two men were brothers. A witness told officers they heard the men arguing inside the home and then heard gunshots shortly after.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Fells Point for a shooting.
Police said they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his face in the 1700 block of Aliceanna St. The man was taken to an area hospital and police said he is in “serious” condition.
Police said they do not have a suspect or motive.
Early Saturday morning, Northwestern district officers were called to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Ave. for a shooting.
When police arrived they found a 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his legs.
Police said the man told them he was walking down the street when a gray Chrysler 200 drove up to him and then fired shots from inside the vehicle before speeding off.
The man was transported to an area hospital with non-fatal injuries, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings should call (410) 396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.