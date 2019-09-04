Five shot, two dead in Baltimore Tuesday night after another triple shooting

Baltimore’s second triple shooting in two days contributed to a violent Tuesday night in which five people were shot, and two men died, police said.
A man was killed, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the foot, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the body in the triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police said, following a Labor Day weekend that saw three quadruple shootings in the city in three days.
The triple shooting happened about 10:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of Homestead St. in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood, police said. It followed a separate triple shooting near a city elementary school on Labor Day, the night before classes began.
At 10:03 a.m. on Sept. 3, a man was shot to death in the 3000 block of Oakley Ave. in Northwest Baltimore’s Cylburn neighborhood, police said.
Detectives also were interviewing a 20-year-old shooting victim who arrived at a hospital just after 9 p.m. with a bullet wound to the ankle to find out where the shooting took place, police said.
None of the victims’ names were released. Anyone with information may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.