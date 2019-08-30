One killed, three wounded in shooting in Northeast Baltimore home, where police had responded hours earlier for dispute

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting in a Northeast Baltimore home early Friday, city police said.
According to police, a citizen flagged down a patrol officer to respond to a home in the 1600 block of E. 29th St. about 3:15 a.m. Friday. The officers found a woman suffering from fatal gunshot wounds inside the home, as well as a 23-year-old man and another woman who were also shot and taken to area hospitals. The three victims have not been identified.
Another woman, 22, who lives at the home walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Investigators found that officers had been at the home at 11:40 p.m. Thursday to respond to a dispute, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Several other shootings also occurred late Thursday, both in Southwest Baltimore.
According to police, officers were sent to area hospitals about 9:20 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday to investigate walk-in shooting victims seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
The victims are a 21-year-old man shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man shot in the shoulder. Both victims said they were in the 900 block of Poplar Grove St. when they heard gunfire and were wounded, according to police.
Investigators found evidence that a shooting had taken place on Poplar Grove Street.
About 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of S. Augusta Ave. and found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shootings in Southwest Baltimore should contact detectives at 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.