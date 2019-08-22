Baltimore woman paralyzed by bullet in 2012 dies from injury; Teen killed, 2 injured in shootings, police say

A Baltimore woman who was paralyzed in a 2012 shooting has died as a result of her injuries, and three people were shot, one fatally, overnight Wednesday, police say.
Investigators say then-36-year-old Shawnice Singletary, of the 3700 block of Mary Ave., was shot May 12, 2012, around 2:43 a.m. in the 3200 block of E. Northern Parkway while sitting at a red light in her car.
Singletary, who was paralyzed by the gunshot, died Aug. 12 at age 43 in her home in Woodlawn. The state medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy and announced Monday that her death was a result of the 2012 gunshot injury.
Officers also responded Wednesday evening around 11:55 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of Mayfield Ave.
Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy lying on a front porch with a gunshot wound to the body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
About an hour later, officers responded to a second ShotSpotter alert around 1:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Druid Hill Ave. where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left ankle and a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Central District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police also identified five people who were fatally shot in August:
Da’yon Thomas, 21, was shot and killed Aug. 14 in the 2700 block of Reisterstown Road.
Sherman Reed Jr., 31, was fatally shot Aug. 15 in the 3800 block of W. Patapsco Ave. where he also lived.
On Aug. 16, Michael Beatty, 47, was fatally shot near where he lived in the 500 block of N. Clinton St.
Evan Brewington, 19, of the 4000 block of Aragon Ave., was fatally shot Aug. 17 in the 700 block of Whitmore Ave.
Tyrin Brown, 19, of the 4300 block of Adelle Terrace Place, was fatally shot Aug. 18 in the 2400 block of Washington Blvd.
Police say each of the deaths are open homicide investigations. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 of call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.