Man fatally shot in Baltimore Saturday afternoon

One man was killed and another wounded in separate shootings Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, according to police.
The first incident, a fatal shooting, happened around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of McHenry St. in the city’s New Southwest/ Mount Clare neighborhood. After police arrived at the scene, the victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Hours later, police were called to the area of Laurens and Pennsylvania Avenue in Upton where they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating Saturday’s fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.