2 shot, 1 fatally, in Baltimore, just blocks away from other recent shootings

Police said two people were shot, one of them fatally, in Baltimore Sunday night and Monday morning, capping a violent weekend in the city that saw nine people hit by gunfire in the span of just eight hours the night before.
Both incidents happened within blocks of other shootings over the weekend, and police are investigating whether they are related.
A man was shot to death about 8:14 a.m. Monday behind a home in the 1000 block of Ellicott Driveway — just blocks from a killing on the same street Sunday morning. Police have not released the name of either victim, and they did not immediately respond to questions about whether investigators believe two shootings are connected.
Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A 29-year old man was shot in the face in the 400 block of North Port St. in East Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood — about five blocks south of the 800 block of North Milton Ave., where 33-year-old Antoine Gordon was killed Friday night, police said. The victim in the Port Street shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his name and condition were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police identified Gordon on Sunday as the victim in the Milton Avenue killing; his family could not be reached for comment.
Police also released the names of four other recent homicide victims:
Nathaniel Greene, 26, was killed in a quadruple shooting in the 2800 block of Boarman Ave. in Northwest Baltimore Saturday night. His family could not be reached for comment.
Antone Shantel Suggs, 33, was killed Thursday in the 4800 block of Stafford St. in Southwest Baltimore. Her family could not be reached for comment.
Charles Faulk and Kali Tyree, both 22, were killed in a double shooting Thursday in the 5300 block of Maple Ave. near Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore, police said. No phone number was listed for Faulk.
Tyree was a new father to a 5-month-old daughter, Kali MacKenzie Tyree, and a former football player at Northwestern High School and at Delaware Valley University in Pennsylvania, said his mother, Carla Tyree.
“He was a good kid,” she said. “He enjoyed music. He enjoyed sports.”
Tyree left Delaware Valley after a year and worked most recently for Flagger Force Traffic Control Services, his mother said.
Carla Tyree talked to her son before she went to work Thursday, she said. “Just a normal check-in.” Nothing seemed amiss.
Later that evening, the mother found herself rushing to Sinai Hospital, after getting a call and seeing the shooting on the news.
She, his father, Toma Pearson Sr., and the rest of the family are “taking it day-by-day,” she said, and police have given the family few details.
The daughter who carries his first name “has no clue" about her father’s death, Carla Tyree said.
“It’s very hard," she said. "It’s unbelievable and unbearable at the same time.”