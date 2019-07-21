9 people shot, 2 fatally, in Baltimore overnight, police say

A quadruple shooting in Northwest Baltimore late Saturday portended a violent eight hours in the city that left a total of nine people shot, two of them fatally, overnight, police said.
A 27-year old man was pronounced dead following the quadruple shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Boarman Ave. in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Detectives arrested a person of interest in the shooting, which injured three other men, ages 25, 26 and 31, according to police. (It was initially reported as a triple shooting, until the 31-year old man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.)
Another man died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma after being shot about 5:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Ellicott Driveway near the Maryland National Guard Recruitment Office in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Two of the nonfatal shootings occurred around the corner from one another in the city’s Rosemont neighborhood before dawn Sunday. A 22-year old man was shot about 1:22 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ellamont St., police said. A little over an hour later, a 67-year old woman was shot in the hip about 2:36 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Rosedale St., police said. Authorities did not immediately respond to a question about whether the two shootings were linked.
Around 5:44 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
A man was shot in the thigh about 5:28 a.m. in the first block of North Caroline Street in Southeast Baltimore, police said.
The victims in the nonfatal shootings were treated at hospitals, and none of them were identified Sunday.