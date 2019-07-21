9 people shot, 2 fatally, in Baltimore overnight, police say

Two of the nonfatal shootings occurred around the corner from one another in the city’s Rosemont neighborhood before dawn Sunday. A 22-year old man was shot about 1:22 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ellamont St., police said. A little over an hour later, a 67-year old woman was shot in the hip about 2:36 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Rosedale St., police said. Authorities did not immediately respond to a question about whether the two shootings were linked.