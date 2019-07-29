Man, 12-year-old boy injured by gunfire, Baltimore police say

A 12-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were injured by gunfire early Monday morning in the Berea neighborhood, Baltimore police said.
Officers received a Shot Spotter alert around 3:31 a.m. for the the 1200 block of N. Luzerne Ave., but were unable to find any victims or suspects at the scene, police said.
A short time later, two shooting victims — a 19-year old man with a gunshot wound to his foot and a 12-year old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand — arrived at an area hospital. Investigators believe the victims were in the 1200 block of N. Luzerne Ave. when they were shot, according to police.
Both victims are being treated at the hospital for their injuries, police said.
Detectives from Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.