Man killed, teenagers injured in Sunday shootings in Baltimore

A 23-year-old man was killed, and two teenagers and another man were injured in shootings in Baltimore Sunday, police said.
The homicide victim was shot in the head about 5:22 p.m. in the 3800 block of Egerton Road in Northwest Baltimore, police said. His name was not released Sunday.
In a separate incident, a 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his wrist and leg about 12:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Furrow St., police said. A 17-year-old girl arrived at the hospital shortly later with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police believe both were injured in the same incident.
Both are expected to survive, and anyone with information is asked to call Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Another man was shot in the foot in the 1700 block of West Fayette Street in West Baltimore about 3:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information in that shooting is asked to call Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.