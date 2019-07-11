Man found fatally shot near Morgan State campus; three others shot overnight in Baltimore

Four people were shot overnight in Baltimore, including a man who police say was fatally injured by gunfire near Morgan State University early Thursday morning.
Morgan State Police contacted Baltimore Police around 4:50 a.m. about a possible killing in the 4700 block of Loch Raven Blvd.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Morgan campus police referred questions to university officials. A representative of the university did not immediately return a message requesting comment Thursday morning.
Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Prior to the shooting near Morgan State, officers responded Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
Officers spoke with a 25-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his calf. The man told police he was leaving a liquor store in the 5900 block of York Road when he was approached by five unknown men, who announced a robbery. The victim attempted to run when one of the robbers shot him, police said.
Anyone with information regarding shooting is asked to call 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
About an hour later at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Ave. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Officers later responded to a report of a shooting early Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Eager St. There they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand. The man was taken to an area hospital and is listed in good condition, police said.
Police say the man was a sedan driver and believe he was robbed by a customer. After the shooting, police say the customer drove away with the man’s car.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.