Teen among 2 people injured Monday night in separate shootings, Baltimore police say

Two people were injured by gunfire Monday night in the Upton and Dolfield neighborhoods, according to Baltimore police.
Officers responded Monday around 4:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of Shields Place in Upton for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, the officers found a 23-year old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right hip. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is alert and in stable condition, police said.
Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2411.
A few hours later around 9:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Dolfield Ave. in the Dolfield neighborhood where they spotted and followed a vehicle that was leaving the area at a high rate of speed, police said.
Officers later learned that the vehicle was taking a 16-year-old shooting victim to an area hospital. The boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and is now in critical condition, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.