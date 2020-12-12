Two men shot, one fatally, Friday evening on the southwest side of Baltimore

Gunfire in southwest Baltimore near Carroll Park left one man dead and another injured early Friday evening, according to police.
Just before 5 p.m., officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found an unconscious man in the 1800 block of Cole St. near South Fulton Avenue. The man had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One block to the south, in the 1800 block of Eagle St., police discovered a second man who had been shot in the torso. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not known.
Earlier, at 3:36 p.m., Eastern District police reported that a 31-year-old woman had been shot in the leg and walked into an area hospital for treatment.
As of Friday morning, there had been 314 homicides in Baltimore in 2020, according to police. At the same time last year, there had been 323 homicides. There have been 682 nonfatal shootings in 2020, down from 729 at this time in 2019.