Baltimore police investigate the scene of a shooting at Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson)

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore, a city police spokeswoman confirmed.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the area of Park Heights and Shirley avenues for a shooting.

Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said there were multiple victims but did not immediately provide additional information about the number of victims and the extent of their injuries.

This story will be updated.