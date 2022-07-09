Three people injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore

Three people were injured in two separate shootings overnight in West and East Baltimore, according to police.

Two men, ages 32 and 37, suffered serious gunshot wounds following a shooting in the Shipley Hill neighborhood in West Baltimore.

Advertisement

Southwest District police responded minutes after 12:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue for the reported shooting. Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Due to the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

Advertisement

Another 32-year-old man was also shot about the time same in East Baltimore, according to police.

Southeast District officers were dispatched minutes after 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in the the 4800 block of Eastern Avenue.

There, police found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.