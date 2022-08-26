Four injured in Thursday night shootings in Baltimore, police say

Four people were injured in separate shootings Thursday night in Baltimore, police said.

A shooting in East Baltimore left three people injured — the second multi-victim shooting in the city in two days.

At about 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of North Kenwood Avenue in Madison-Eastend and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police said. A second man, also in critical but stable condition, walked into a hospital. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Theresa Johnson said she heard multiple gunshots from inside her home on North Kenwood Avenue, in part because she had chosen Thursday night to turn off her air conditioner and open her windows.

Johnson said she saw a man and a woman loaded into an ambulance on North Kenwood Avenue, both conscious. She said the woman had been shot in the leg and the man had been shot multiple times in his upper body.

A pair of silvery sneakers lay near a stoop where investigators were taking photos Thursday night, where Johnson said the man laid while waiting for first responders.

By about 10:30 p.m., police had taped off various blocks in the area, including the 800 block of Kenwood, an alley coming from North Belnord Avenue. Police were also examining evidence near the corner of North Belnord Avenue and Ashland Avenue late Thursday night.

“It’s sad that we can’t even sit outside,” said Nikki Lee, a resident on East Madison Street who had to cross the police tape on North Belnord Avenue to get to her door Thursday night. “I was coming home and I had to step across blood to get home. It’s a bit much.”

Lee and her neighbor Isaac Washington said they would like to see more efforts to reduce crime in the neighborhood, ranging from more patrols and a curfew for young people to a higher minimum wage and the reopening of nearby recreation centers where kids could once play basketball.

An EMS vehicle and a police cruiser responding to the shooting collided near the corner of East Madison Street and North Kenwood Avenue on Thursday, Lee said, at a notoriously dangerous intersection where another accident happened just days ago.

Drivers tend to speed down North Kenwood and miss a stop sign hidden behind a tree, Washington said. A white painted bike is chained to the northwest corner of the intersection, usually a signal that a cyclist died in an crash there.

Lee said she has considered circulating a petition among her neighbors for improvements to the intersection, where she said there can be up to four accidents a week. “I feel as though the city isn’t going to do anything until someone dies,” she said. “A traffic light would be perfect.”

Anyone with information may call Eastern District shooting detectives at 410-396-2433. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A woman was shot in West Baltimore a few minutes before 10 p.m., according to police.

Police found a 20-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso on the 100 block of Collins Avenue. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.