Male in critical condition after being shot near Druid Hill Park, Baltimore Police say

A male is in critical condition after being shot near Druid Hill Park on Thursday night, Baltimore Police said.
Officers with the department’s Central District Station arrived at 7:13 p.m. in the 2200 block of Callow Ave. following reports of a shooting, said Det. Donny Moses, a police spokesman.
There, in the city’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood, officers found a male who’d been shot, police said.
Moses said police did not yet know the male’s age.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Considering the male’s condition, police said, homicide detectives assumed the investigation.
Police encourage anyone with information to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.