16- and 17-year-old injured in overnight shooting, Baltimore police say

Two teenagers were injured in an overnight shooting in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.
Police said Central District officers heard gunfire and began canvassing the area for possible victims, witnesses and suspects. While officers were searching, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of West Ave. in the Druid Heights neighborhood around 1:23 a.m., police said.
Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the shooting scene and followed the vehicle to an area hospital. That is when officers learned about a second teenage victim, according to police.
The teenagers injured in the shooting were ages 16 and 17, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.