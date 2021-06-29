xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore police: 2 men killed overnight in separate incidents

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 29, 2021 11:06 AM

One man was fatally stabbed minutes after a another man was shot to death in separate, unrelated overnight incidents, Baltimore Police said Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:42 a.m., police were alerted to a shooting in the 100 block of South Franklintown Road in West Baltimore where officers found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.

Less than 10 minutes later, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2900 block of E. Monument St. for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding either killing to contact them at 410-396-2100.

