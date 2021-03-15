xml:space="preserve">
Man fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 14, 2021 8:28 PM

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Close to 4:50 p.m., police said, officers responded to calls that a weapon was discharged in the 2800 block of Kinsey St. in the Shipley Hill neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive lying in the street. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

