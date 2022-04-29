Man killed in Brooklyn shooting

A man was shot to death early Friday morning in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, Baltimore City Police said.

Southern District officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. to the 3600 block of 5th Street, where they found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with related information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.

