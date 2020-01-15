A man was fatally shot outside of Royal Farms Arena in the heart of downtown Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.
A citizen notified a bike officer of a shooting at 12:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Baltimore St., police spokesman detective Jeremy Silbert said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in “critical condition,” before succumbing to his wounds.
Evidence markers were placed around a bus stop near Howard and Baltimore streets. A homicide detective was observed investigating the shooting site.
Howard Street, north of Lombard Street was blocked off by police cars.
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporters Jessica Anderson and Justin Fenton contributed to this article.