Baltimore police seek man wanted in Friday afternoon shooting of woman in Ridgely’s Delight

Baltimore police are searching for a man they allege shot a woman multiple times Friday afternoon in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Ridgely’s Delight.
At 4:44 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of S. Fremont Ave., about half a mile from downtown Baltimore’s sports stadiums, to investigate a reported shooting. Officers found a 47-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives say that Davon Roberts, 43, of the 900 block of Ryan St. in Baltimore is the suspect in the shooting. Roberts is wanted on charges of attempted murder and weapons violations, police said.
Baltimore police ask anyone with information regarding Roberts’ whereabouts to contact detectives at 410-396-2499.