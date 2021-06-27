Two teenagers shot after brawl in downtown Baltimore Saturday night, police say

Two teenagers are injured after a shooting in downtown Baltimore Saturday night, police say.
The victims, 17 and 19-year-old males, are in stable condition at the hospital after the incident, which took place in the 400 block of East Pratt St., steps away from the Inner Harbor.
Police say a group of young people were fighting on Pratt Street when an unidentified person took out a gun and started shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Central District detectives at 410-396-2411 or call 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.
The incident downtown was Saturday’s third non-fatal shooting. Friday night, though, a 23-year-old man died after he was shot in Mount Vernon just after 11 p.m.
Police said he was sitting in his car in the 1000 block of Hunter St. when he was shot. He drove about half a block before crashing his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.