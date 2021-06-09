April shooting upgraded to homicide, another man injured in separate shooting, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police have reclassified an April shooting as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries on Tuesday, while another man was injured in an unrelated overnight shooting, officials said Wednesday morning.
On April 29 at approximately 7:09 p.m., Baltimore police responded to the 2700 block of Riggs Ave. in the Winchester neighborhood for a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived they found the 32 year old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Nearly two months later, the man died from his injuries, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.
Overnight, Baltimore police in the Southwest District were dispatched to the 200 block of South Loudon Ave. in the Irvington neighborhood at 12:09 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital where his injuries were considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2488.