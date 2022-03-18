Two men shot near downtown Baltimore on Friday afternoon, police say

Two men, an 18-year-old and an unidentified one, were shot Friday afternoon in Baltimore’s Otterbein neighborhood, Baltimore police said.

Police responded to a shooting call about 1:59 p.m. in the 500 block of South Charles Street near the Inner Harbor, police said. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported them to area hospitals.

Southern District detectives are asking people with information to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866Lockup.

This article will be updated.