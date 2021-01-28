Two men killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore in the early hours of Thursday morning, police say
At about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Baltimore City police officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the 5300 block of Cordelia Ave. suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.
Shortly thereafter, officers located a second unresponsive man with gunshot wounds on the block, a residential area in the city’s Arlington neighborhood.
Both men were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or send a tip online.