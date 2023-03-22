Baltimore Police rule February shooting as justified in self-defense

Baltimore Police detectives have determined a February 7 shooting was justified in an attempted robbery.

According to police, 42-year-old Joseph Garrison attempted to rob a 24-year-old male who used a licensed handgun to shoot and kill Garrison in self-defense.

The shooter, who police did not identify, remained at the scene in the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore and was initially taken into custody.

Garrison was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

This case has been removed from the city’s homicide numbers.