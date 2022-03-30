Baltimore Police: Three people shot in East Baltimore near Johns Hopkins Hospital

Three people were shot Wednesday morning on the 900 block of North Broadway in East Baltimore blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore police said.

An off-duty security guard at the hospital heard gunfire and called police around 10:30 a.m., police said. Officers arrived and found three people suffering from injuries that are not life-threatening.

Advertisement

Chief Michael Harrison arrived on the scene after the shooting that injured a 32-year-old, a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old. Police did not immediately identify the gender of the victims.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2433. Anonymous callers can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.