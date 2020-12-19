39-year-old man injured in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Northeast Baltimore.
Around 9:15 a.m., Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, near the Parkside neighborhood, to investigate a reported shooting. Officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso and right leg, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. Officers described the man’s condition as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444