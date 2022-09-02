Baltimore Police respond to shooting at Mervo High School shortly after dismissal; after school activities cancelled

Baltimore Police officers received reports of a shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School Friday afternoon, fewer than 20 minutes after dismissal.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Tivoly Avenue at 2:53 p.m. for the shooting, said department spokeswoman Niki Fennoy.

Advertisement

Fennoy did not immediately answer questions about whether any individuals were injured by the gunfire, saying: “No other information is available at this time.”

The high school dismisses students at 2:35 p.m., according to an online schedule shared by Baltimore City Public Schools. Monday was the first day of school for the city’s public school students.

Advertisement

Students have been dismissed and after school activities at the school are cancelled, according to a Baltimore City Public Schools tweet.

There was an incident at Mervo today during dismissal. Students have been dismissed and afterschool activities at the school are cancelled. City Schools is working with Baltimore City Police Department. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 2, 2022

The high school’s football team was set to host Edmondson-Westside High School Friday at 3:45 p.m., according to an online schedule. The Mervo Mustangs won last year’s Class 4A/3A state championship, after wide receiver Elijah Gorham died following a traumatic brain injury sustained on the field.

Mayor Brandon Scott is at the scene, police tweeted Friday.