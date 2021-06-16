Multiple people shot in West Baltimore’s Penrose neighborhood, police say

Multiple people were shot in West Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Baltimore Police officers responded to the 2100 block of West Lexington St. in the city’s Penrose/ Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood, according to a tweet from the department just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The crime scene spanned at least three blocks, and dozens of officers, investigators and detectives roamed inside the police tape around 3 p.m. The neighborhood is a residential area, mixed with boarded up homes and several auto repair stores. Nearby is Grace Medical Center.
Department officials did not immediately respond to questions about the number of people shot or the extent of their injuries.
