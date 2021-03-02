xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Police: 12-year-old boy taken to hospital after being shot in arm

By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 01, 2021 9:08 PM

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm Monday night in the Four by Four neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore and taken to a hospital in an ambulance, according to the Baltimore Police.

Northeast District officers were dispatched at approximately 7:25 p.m. to Elmora and St. Cloud avenues to investigate a reported ShotSpotter alert for gunfire, a news release from the department said.

Officers arrived and observed a 12-year-old Black boy suffering from a single gunshot wound to the left arm, the release said.

Northeast District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. They can also anonymously text a tip by going to the MCS of Maryland website.

