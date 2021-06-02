Three men injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday, including one in critical condition

Three separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday left one man in critical condition after being shot in the chest, another hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds and a third man nursing a gunshot to the hand suffered while walking his dog.
Baltimore police said they are investigating the shootings which occurred in a six hour span beginning around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said that around 12:30 p.m. western district officers responded to the 300 block of N. Fulton Ave. near Franklin Square for a shot spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. Medics took the man to an area hospital where his condition is listed as critical, police said.
Because of the extent of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene and took control of the investigation, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
Just 30 minutes earlier, police were called to a local hospital to investigate after a 45-year-old man walked in seeking treatment. The man told police that he was walking his dog in the 3400 block of Clifton Ave. in the Walbrook neighborhood when he felt a pain in his hand and realized that he had been shot,
About an hour and a half later, western district patrol officers responded to the 300 block of N. Fulton Ave. near Franklin Square for a shot spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. Medics took the man to an area hospital where his condition is listed as critical, police said.
And earlier Wednesday, Baltimore responded around 6:24 a.m. to a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilhelm St. in Carrollton Ridge.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Police did not provide details on his condition.
Latest Crime
Southern district detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police at 410-396-2499.