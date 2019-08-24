Two shot, one fatally Saturday afternoon near McCulloh Homes in West Baltimore

A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday when he was shot in the back near West Baltimore’s McCulloh Homes.
Another victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the leg during the same incident around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dolphin Street. That man ran nearby to the 1100 block of Stoddard Court, where police found him and took him to an area hospital.
Police have not released the names of either victim.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.