Man killed, woman injured in two Wednesday shootings in Southwest Baltimore

A man was killed and a woman injured in two separate shootings Wednesday morning in Southwest Baltimore, city police say.

Baltimore Police arrived around 11:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street in Walbrook for a reported shooting and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police did not release his age or name.

About a half hour later, officers were called to the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue in Rognel Heights and found a woman who was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the woman by her age.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting in Walbrook and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Southwest District detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting in Rognel Heights to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.