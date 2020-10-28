xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Police: One man killed, two others including teen injured, in separate shootings

Christine Condon
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 28, 2020 8:27 AM

One man was shot dead in North Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood Tuesday night, and two others, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police say.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Harford Ave. shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, and found a man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to the 3600 block of 5th St., and found a 21 year-old man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right arm.
Around the same time, a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left arm was dropped off at an area hospital. He was also shot in the 3600 block of 5th St. , police say.

