Baltimore homicides are up more than 17% this year, with seven dead since Saturday as mayor vows to find a solution

A deadly three days in Baltimore has pushed the 2021 homicide count to 107, far ahead of last year’s pace as the city’s mayor and police commissioner vow to continue seeking ways to quell the violence.
Seven people have been killed since Saturday, including a woman who collapsed and died after walking into a hospital around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police said she had been shot in the Western District and arrived at the unspecified hospital with another woman who had also been shot. Her condition is unknown, police said.
The killing comes on the heals of a melee at Carroll Park Sunday night, which Mayor Brandon Scott, at a Monday afternoon, labeled a “mass shooting.” Four people were shot at a large gathering, including one fatally.
Scott called the increase in violence “unacceptable,” and said he’s continue to work with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to come up with answers. He added, “we also have to be better as citizens.”
“We have to look in the mirror and have a self-check as a city of what we’re going to allow to be happening on our streets,” Scott said.
Last year at this time Baltimore had recorded 91 homicides on the way to a total of 335 killings in 2020. Police are bracing as May and June have historically seen the most homicides in the city in recent years.
Harrison said the shooting at Carroll Park took place around 8 p.m. during a “major gathering” at the park and investigators believe a group of people on dirt bikes got into an argument with another group, leading to the shooting.
It was one of seven shootings reported by police in the past 24 hours. Another man was found early Sunday dead of apparent blunt trauma to the head.
Harrison defended the department’s patrol deployment strategy, saying that officers were sometimes only blocks away from some of the shootings before they occurred.
“We had a robust deployment strategy for the weekend and some of the incidents, we had officers a couple blocks away and responded very quickly,” he said. “But as I’ve stated many times in the past, this violence that we see far too often . . . occurs when individuals decide to pick up a gun and then to later use that gun to solve their conflicts or to enact revenge on someone because of a previous conflict.”
Scott echoed Harrison’s sentiment, adding that “a simple argument should not lead to someone dying.”
