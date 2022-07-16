Two dead, two injured in Baltimore shootings

Two people died, including a 17-year-old, and two others were injured in overnight shootings, according to Baltimore police.

At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, police found two teens, ages 17 and 18, shot in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Northeast Baltimore.

The teens were taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries, police said. A news release didn’t indicate the condition of the other teen.

About ten minutes later, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street in the Inner Harbor to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police responded to another shooting about 1:40 a.m. Saturday at the 3100 block of Sumpter Avenue in Central Park Heights. There they found a man shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Anyone that has information about the homicides is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Call 410-396-2466 for the nonfatal shooting. Leve an anonymous with Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.