Three men shot at Northeast Baltimore shopping center

Three men were taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries following a shooting Wednesday morning at a shopping plaza in Frankford, Baltimore Police said.

Northeast District patrol officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane for a report of a shooting, Det. Niki Fennoy said.

Police found two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, she said. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“What we have so far is a vehicle drove up, shot out the vehicle, striking the men here at the location and fled northbound,” Det. Davis Vernon said at the scene.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 A forensics technician replaces a small cone with the twelfth evidence marker among a sea of shell casings after a shooting at a shopping center in Baltimore (Karl Merton Ferron)

One of the 21-year-old men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and needed surgery, police said. He was in critical condition at the hospital. The other two men were hit once and have non-life threatening injuries.

“One of the victims was shot, and he ran toward Giants to ask for assistance,” Vernon said, adding police are putting the pieces together.

Investigators believe an unidentified shooter pulled up in a minivan and shot the three victims before fleeing the scene, according to police. Police are looking for the vehicle.

There were dozens of shell casing scattered outside in front of a Mexican restaurant within Parkside Shopping Center along Sinclair Lane.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

