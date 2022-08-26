Man injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Baltimore

At least one man was injured in a shooting Friday in Southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

At least one man was injured in a shooting Friday in Southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue at about 4:16 p.m. and located a crime scene but no victims, according to a news release.

Advertisement

At a nearby hospital, a shooting victim walked in to seek treatment. Police located a 33-year-old man at the hospital. The man had been shot in the arm and his injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Southwest District detectives are investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.