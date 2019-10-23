Baltimore police say a man died Wednesday afternoon after he was shot multiple times while in the city’s Penn North neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of N. Carey St. at 4:39 p.m.
Upon arriving, the officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
Police wrote that the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The department has not named the victim nor a suspect in his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be sent via a text message to 443-902-4824.