Baltimore Police: One dead, two injured in nighttime shootings

A man was shot to death in the Upton neighborhood, Baltimore Police said in a news release Tuesday night.
At approximately 9:52 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Preston St. in West Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting, the release said.
Police said officers canvassed the area and observed a male in the rear of the location suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the release said.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
The release said that a male victim was dropped off at an area hospital at 10:01 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to surgery and investigators were not able to speak with him, police said, adding that detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the incidents may be related.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Police said in a release early Wednesday morning that at approximately 11:34 p.m., Northern District officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Keswick Road in the Hampden neighborhood in North Baltimore to investigate a shooting.
Officers arrived at the location and observed a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Northern District detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Police said detectives learned that the suspect entered the Royal Farms store, then jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register. As a suspect was leaving the store he turned and shot the employee.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.
Those who wish to remain anonymous about any of the shootings use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.