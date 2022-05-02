Eight people shot, one fatally, in multiple incidents Saturday and Sunday, police say

Four people were injured, and a 35-year-old man was killed in separate shooting incidents Sunday, Baltimore Police said. Officers are also investigating a triple shooting Saturday that did not result in fatalities.

Around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, officers found Daniel Taylor suffering from gunshot wounds at the 500 block of E. Cold Spring Lane in the Kernewood neighborhood. Emergency medical services transported him to the hospital in serious condition. He later died.

Three people were shot in or near the Upton neighborhood in 12 hours, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the right ankle around 10:45 a.m. at the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, police said. Emergency medical services transported him to the hospital, and his injury is not considered life-threatening.

Nearly 200 yards away, another man was shot six hours later. Officers arrived around 5:15 p.m. at the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Heritage Crossing and located a 36-year-old who was shot in his left leg. He was transported to a hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Around 11:40 p.m., a 31-year-old in Upton was shot several times in his shoulder, police said. Officers located him at the 1000 block of McCulloh Street, and he was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Also on Sunday, a 30-year-old was shot in his back and buttock in the early morning, police said. Officers arrived around 2:05 a.m. at the 2900 block of Presbury Street in the Northwest Community Action neighborhood for a report of shots fired when they located the man. Emergency medical services transported him to the hospital, where he remained in stable condition Sunday.

Police are also investigating a triple shooting on early Saturday at a BP gas station in Woodmere. A person flagged officers around 4:10 a.m. and told them a man had been shot at the gas station. Officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. A minute later, officers were notified of a shooting 400 yards away at the 4100 block of W. Belvedere Avenue and located a 37-year-old man who was shot in the left arm.

An hour later, a 47-year-old man walked into the hospital around 5 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his right calf. Officers later determined the man had also been shot at the BP gas station. The three victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police on Monday identified four homicide victims who were killed recently. Justin Lewis, 22, was killed Friday at the 3600 block of Fifth Street in Brooklyn. Adrian Morris, 19, was killed Thursday at the 5400 block of Belair Road in Waltherson. Kennard Wilds, 27, and Robert Carter, 33, were both killed Friday at the 3300 block of Garrison Blvd. in Central Forest Park.

Police arrested Terril Johnson, 21, Monday in connection to Morris’ murder. Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and several handgun offenses. Officers believe Johnson shot Morris in the chest after an argument. Morris died at Johns Hopkins Bayview. Johnson is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

The city has recorded 113 homicides and 229 non-fatal shootings so far this year.

Northern District shooting detectives ask anyone with information about the homicide on E. Cold Spring Lane or Saturday’s triple shooting to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. Central District shooting detectives ask anyone with information on either shooting in Upton and the shooting in Heritage Crossing to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers. Southwest District shooting detectives ask anyone with information about the Presbury Street shooting to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers.