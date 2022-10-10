54-year-old man killed in shooting in East Baltimore

A man was shot and killed in East Baltimore’s Biddle Street neighborhood Monday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived about 11:40 a.m. to the 2600 block of East Chase Street for a ShotSpotter gunfire alert and found a 54-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.