Man in critical condition after East Baltimore shooting

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in East Baltimore that left a man in critical condition Saturday.
Officers were patrolling in the area of North Rose Street around 8:35 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 700 block of North Rose Street, according to police. There officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.