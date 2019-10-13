Baltimore police say a person of interest connected to the shooting of a 2-year-old in the city early Saturday was taken into custody over the weekend, the department announced Sunday evening.
The department wrote in a release that it will have more information “after formal charges have been filed” but have not named the person currently in custody.
Police had been searching for a heavy-set black male with dreads driving a Mazda MPV van after police said a 2-year-old was shot in an apparent road rage incident Saturday.
Officers were called to the 600 block of W. Franklin St. in the Seton Hill neighborhood at about 12:34 a.m. Saturday after the city’s ShotSpotter system detected the sound of gunfire in the area.
Police found no victims at the scene, but later were called to an area hospital, where the 2-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The driver of the vehicle the boy was riding in was stopped at a red light behind a group of other vehicles, police said.
When the light turned green and the cars did not move, police said the driver honked his horn several times before going around the cars and through the light.
Police said the driver of the first car at the light then followed and caught up to the other vehicle before firing at it from his vehicle.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the shooting was “an act of road rage” and denounced it as a crime that “cannot and will not be tolerated in a civilized society.” He said Saturday the boy was in “somewhat stable condition and is expected to survive.”
Federal officials offered a $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
It was the latest example of Baltimore’s youth being caught in the crossfire of disputes between adults.
In August, a West Baltimore man was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes. Prosecutors said Keon Gray was driving a Mercedes when he engaged in a shootout with a man riding in the same Honda Accord where Taylor sat in the backseat.
In 2013, 16-month-old Carter Scott was killed while in an infant seat in the rear of his father’s car after it was ambushed by gunmen wearing masks and latex gloves. The investigation resulted in convictions of multiple men. Scott’s father, Rashaw Scott, who at one point refused to testify against his son’s alleged killers, was later killed himself in a separate shooting.
Last month, a 3-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and responding officers secured the parents’ vehicle as a potential crime scene. But they also discovered evidence of a shooting inside the family’s home, and said they believed the shooting was accidental.
Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.