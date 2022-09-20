Man dies Tuesday morning following Cherry Hill shooting, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man died Tuesday morning following a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Southern District patrol officers responded at about 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for a report of an unresponsive man, according to a news release.

Medics had already pronounced the victim dead at the scene when police arrived. He had an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.