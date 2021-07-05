Man charged with murder in double fatal shooting from last year, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police arrested a 28-year-old man last week who they say killed two women in December, police said Monday.
Deamonte Spencer, of Baltimore, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the killings of Leah Jeter, 22, and Kamira Jeter, 25, police said.
Police were called to Old Frederick Road and South Kossuth Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20 near the Irvington neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police said they found the two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
One woman was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to an area hospital where she also died, police said.
Spencer was taken to the Central Booking and Intake Center where he was charged.
Gregory Fischer, an attorney with Maryland’s Public Defender Office, was listed as representing Spencer. The office did not immediately provide comment on Spencer or his charges Monday.